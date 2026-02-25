{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia's defense industry

Russia’s Krasnopol-M2 guided shell exceeds Western analogues in accuracy — Rostec

The use of these guided munitions turns self-propelled artillery units and towed howitzers from area suppression weapons into a tool for the precise destruction of enemy targets, Rostec representatives said

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. The newest Krasnopol-M2 guided munition, manufactured by High Precision Systems (part of Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec), exceeds Western guided munitions in accuracy, the state corporation’s press service reported, citing statistics.

"Statistics show that the Krasnopol significantly outperforms Western guided munitions in accuracy. The Krasnopol use increases the speed of the cycle: detection - target designation - firing - withdrawal. The Msta-S self-propelled gun’s terrain crossing capacity and maneuverability allow it to quickly move, deploy to a position, fire, and withdraw. Combined with its high level of automation, this allows the crew to complete a combat mission in 2-3 minutes," Rostec representatives said.

They emphasized that the use of these guided munitions turns self-propelled artillery units and towed howitzers from area suppression weapons into a tool for the precise destruction of enemy targets. The Krasnopol sniper fire is in demand in counter-battery warfare, targeting armored vehicles, drone control points, enemy deployment sites, command posts, and so on. Here, not only the accuracy of shooting is important, but also the speed of maneuver, which ensures the survivability of the self-propelled guns.

Rostec noted that the state corporation has significantly increased production of Krasnopol guided munitions since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine. In addition, the use of guided shells significantly reduces the consumption of conventional ammunition rounds.

Tags
Russian defense industry
Military operation in Ukraine
