Foreign ministers of Russia, Egypt discuss strengthening of trade and economic cooperation

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Foreign Minister of Egypt Badr Abdel Atty stressed importance of the collaborative effort to strengthen bilateral trade and economic cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said after the telephone conversation between the two ministers.

"The primary focus was on issues of continuing close foreign political coordination between Russia and Egypt on current problems at international platforms," the ministry noted.

"Furthermore, the ministers discussed in detail the bilateral agenda, underscoring importance of further joint work in interests of strengthening trade and economic cooperation between our countries," it added.