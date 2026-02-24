Russian foreign minister to discuss cooperation in UN, ASEAN with Vietnamese counterpart

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Interaction at the United Nations and the situation in Southeast Asia, including the processes within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), will be the main topics of negotiations between the heads of the foreign policy departments of Russia and Vietnam, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated during a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart, Le Hoai Trung.

"I expect that you and I will pay special attention to foreign policy coordination," he noted. "Today is a very good opportunity to discuss the global processes taking place in the world, the prospects for our interaction at the UN, which is also experiencing crisis phenomena, and, of course, it will be very valuable for us to know your opinion on how you view the processes in Southeast Asia, primarily within the framework of ASEAN, of which Vietnam is one of the leading members."

The top Russian diplomat recalled that in May of last year, on the sidelines of the meeting of the leaders of Russia and Vietnam as part of the celebration of the anniversary of the Great Victory in Moscow, a consultation plan between the foreign ministries of both countries for 2025-2026 was signed. "It is being actively implemented," Lavrov emphasized. "Half a dozen special consultations have already taken place, including at the level of deputy ministers. Additional consultations are expected in March."