German defense minister says Ukraine conflict unlikely to be resolved on battlefield

BERLIN, February 24. /TASS/. The outcome of the conflict in Ukraine is unlikely to be decided on the battlefield in the foreseeable future, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in an interview with the radio station Deutschlandfunk.

"Apparently, a solution on the battlefield will not be achieved in the foreseeable future," the defense chief said. He also reiterated Berlin’s intention to continue supporting Kiev.

Pistorius also criticized the US leadership’s policy on Ukraine, particularly efforts to remove the issue of Ukraine’s NATO membership from the agenda. "This would be an asset that could also be used in negotiations on other issues," the German defense chief said.