GENEVA, February 24. /TASS/. The crisis in Ukraine is the result of Western attempts to ensure global dominance, Russian permanent representative to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva Gennady Gatilov said at the UN Conference on Disarmament.

According to the diplomat, NATO countries' actions, including the development of security guarantees for Kiev, demonstrate their unwillingness to settle the Ukrainian conflict.

TASS has compiled the envoy’s key statements.

Potential US nuclear tests

The US’ decision to lift the moratorium on nuclear testing will have a domino effect around the world: "We warn that the US withdrawal from its national moratorium will artificially trigger a domino effect, and Washington will be entirely responsible for this."

The actions of the US administration, including President Donald Trump's October 2025 directive to resume nuclear testing, raise additional doubts about the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty's implementation.

Western attempts to secure dominance

Western countries are consistently "implementing a policy of using force to secure their global dominance," provoking other countries to "take retaliatory measures."

Ukrainian crisis

The crisis in Ukraine is the result of Western countries' attempts to ensure global dominance by force: "The situation in Ukraine is the result of Western countries' policies, which have long cultivated anti-Russian sentiments, fostered hatred of Russia and all things Russian, suppressed the Russian language, history, and culture, developed the territory militarily, and increased supplies of long-range weapons to the Kiev regime."

NATO countries have maintained "colossal bilateral arms supply programs" to Kiev.

They are investing in the Ukrainian conflict "not as a temporary crisis measure, but as a long-term project with multi-year budget planning."

Russia has observed Western countries' further attempts to "dictate their terms," including providing Kiev with "security guarantees that look like nothing more than a tool for resuming the conflict in the future."

The actions of NATO countries, including developing so-called security guarantees for Kiev, suggest that they have no intention of overcoming the crisis: "All this, along with the freezing of real political dialogue and the introduction of unilateral restrictive measures, leaves no doubt about the true intentions of NATO countries, among which the task of overcoming the crisis is probably absent."

Sabotage by West

Western countries are sabotaging substantive negotiations at the UN Conference on Disarmament: "We regret to note that the delegations of Western countries are not interested in initiating substantive work at the conference or fulfilling its negotiating mandate."

Under false pretexts, the West is "hindering the adoption of a comprehensive and balanced roadmap by shifting the focus to non-core and secondary issues" and "generally sabotaging any attempts to make the conference's activities negotiation-oriented."

"The blocking of the agreement on the reports of the conference's subsidiary bodies with specific conclusions and recommendations, including on the organization of work in the current year, provoked by the US last year, is just another example of this."