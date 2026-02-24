FACTBOX: Key details of UK’s new sanctions against Russia

LONDON, February 24. /TASS/. The United Kingdom has expanded its sanctions list against Russia by adding 297 entries, according to a statement by the Foreign Office.

TASS has compiled the key information about the new restrictions.

Scope of the restrictions

A total of 240 legal entities, seven individuals, and 50 vessels have been added to the UK sanctions list against Russia, according to the document.

The UK Foreign Office described the package as the largest adopted since the first months of the special military operation.

Those targeted by restrictions

Sanctions have been imposed on nine Russian banks: Avers Bank, Tochka Bank, Post Bank, Fora-Bank, Ak Bars Bank, Lanta-Bank, Sinara Bank, Absolut Bank, and Transcapitalbank.

The list also includes Transneft, as well as Gazprom LNG Portovaya, and Novatek’s Kryogaz-Vysotsk.

The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on several entities affiliated with the state corporation Rosatom.

According to the government portal, these include Rosatom Energy Projects JSC and Rusatom Overseas, a company affiliated with the state corporation.

The Warsaw-based company Alliance Capital has also been added to the sanctions list.

In addition, the United Kingdom has imposed restrictions on 142 companies from the United Arab Emirates, 39 from China, three from Thailand, and two from India.

The UK authorities have also added Georgian television channels Imedi TV and POSTV to the sanctions lists. They are alleged to have "deliberately disseminated misleading information" about the Ukrainian conflict.

Situation surrounding sanctions

EU foreign ministers failed to reach agreement on the 20th package of sanctions against Russia, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said following the ministers’ meeting on February 23.

The European Union has decided to reduce the size of Russia’s mission in Brussels, according to a comment received by TASS from Russia’s Permanent Mission to the EU.

The decision is linked to the bloc’s inability to approve the 20th sanctions package and to agree on a €90 bln loan for Ukraine.

This marks the first time since the beginning of the special military operation that Brussels has been unable to adopt a symbolic decision on introducing a new sanctions package by February 24.

Earlier, Budapest, and Bratislava blocked both decisions of the EU Council.

The two countries tied their approval to a demand that Ukraine and the European Commission resolve the issue of Russian oil transit to Hungary and Slovakia, which Kiev halted on January 27, citing alleged damage to the Druzhba oil pipeline.