Three explosions in Nigeria kill 23, injure 108 people — police

HARARE, March 17. /TASS/. Suicide bombers carried out explosions in northeastern Nigeria, killing 23 people and injuring 108 others, the Borno State Police Command reported.

"Regrettably, a total of 23 persons lost their lives, while 108 others sustained varying degrees of injuries," the press release posted on the agency's X page said.

Explosions rocked Maiduguri. According to the investigation, suicide bombers detonated homemade explosive devices near a university hospital, a market, and a highway. Police searched the area for other explosives but found none. The injured were taken to hospitals, and law enforcement officials are investigating the incident.