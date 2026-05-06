DONETSK, May 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed formations are staging provocations along the entire front line, despite the "truce" announced by Vladimir Zelensky, said Igor Kimakovsky, adviser to the head of the DPR.

"I am currently in the territory of the West battlegroup. This is our 'red machine,' which operates in the Kupyansk area, in the Krasny Liman area, and in the Kharkov province - a fairly wide front line. And there are serious provocations on the part of the enemy all along the front line, especially in those places where the nationalist brigades are stationed. This includes the third brigade, the Azov terrorist organization, which is banned in Russia," Kimakovsky said on the air of Channel One.

Ukraine, in response to the truce imposed by Russia for May 8-9, announced a "regime of silence," which was to begin at midnight Moscow time on May 6 (9:00 p.m. GMT on May 5).