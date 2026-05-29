Lukashenko says Macron sending close ally to Minsk to gather information, report back

ASTANA, May 29. /TASS/. A close ally of French President Emmanuel Macron will soon arrive in Minsk on a fact-finding mission, after which he will report back to Paris, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told reporters.

"I said: 'Listen, we’re talking right now – this is practically an open line. What can we possibly discuss this way? You didn’t come to Moscow after Yerevan, and you didn’t come to Minsk. What can we talk about?'" Lukashenko said.

"Then he told me: 'Mr. President, could you meet with my representative, speak with him, and have him explain everything to me?'"

The Belarusian president said he agreed to the request.

"I said: 'Please, if you are afraid to fly to Minsk, send your representative.' In just a few days – on Monday or Tuesday, I don’t remember exactly – this person will be here," Lukashenko said.

"I don’t want to mention his last name. Macron provided the contact details. We will have a serious conversation with him. This is Macron’s confidant, someone he fully trusts and who knows what’s going on. I will explain in detail all the existing problems," Lukashenko added.