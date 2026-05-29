Drone crashes into residential building in Romania — news agency

BUCHAREST, May 29. /TASS/. A drone crashed into a residential building in the city of Galati in eastern Romania, the Mediafax news agency reported.

According to its information, an explosion occurred upon impact, which sparked a fire in one of the apartments and injured two people. The fire was subsequently extinguished.

Mediafax also reported that about 70 residents were evacuated from the building.

Earlier, Reuters reported that another drone, which did not carry an explosive charge, was also discovered in northwestern Romania.