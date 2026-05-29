ENERGODAR /Zaporozhye Region/, May 29. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is legally and de facto Russian and will remain so, the facility’s Director Yury Chernichuk told TASS.

"As a result of the referendum held in the territory where it is located, as well as the granting of legal status, the Zaporozhye NPP is now legally a plant that falls under the jurisdiction of the Rosatom state corporation. It is now part of Russia, both territorially and as a facility for the use of nuclear energy. This is regardless of whether that side [Ukraine] recognizes it or not," he noted.

Chernichuk pointed out that Russia has repeatedly rejected proposals from foreign politicians on the possibility of joint management of the plant with other countries.

"I’ll emphasize once again, in case anyone has forgotten or hasn’t heard, that it is neither technically nor legally possible for two different systems or structures to manage the plant. Mutual benefit can be derived from the sale of products produced by a particular enterprise, or in this case, a nuclear power plant. But when it comes to management, a car cannot have two steering wheels. There must be one, and it has been determined," the Zaporozhye NPP director concluded.