VIENNA, May 28. /TASS/. By supporting the manifestations of the Nazi ideology in Ukraine, Europe is rapidly moving towards a military conflict with Russia, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE Dmitry Polyansky said.

"By flirting with Ukrainian neo-Nazis and abetting them, you [Europeans] are sowing the seeds of a conflict in Europe, and if they put down these roots, diplomacy will not be able to resolve these differences," he told a regular meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council. "Is making a conflict with Russia inevitable your true goal? Is this why Europe is trying to undermine all realistic peace initiatives, to pump weapons into the Kiev regime, to increase its military presence near Russia’s borders and to persuade the European public that a war with Russia is inevitable?"

"By the way, we are indeed moving towards it at a rapid pace. Europe is already allowing Zelensky to use its territory for attacks on sites in Russia," the Russian diplomat continued.

"Many European countries have already become a rear area base for the Ukrainian armed forces, a proving ground for the training of militants, a logistical hub for arms deliveries and a platform for the launch of combat drones," Polyansky added.