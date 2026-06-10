Any ground operation in Iran could have consequences for global security — MFA

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Any ground operation against Iran would mean further escalation of tensions, with potentially irreparable consequences for global security, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

On June 8, US President Donald Trump admitted that if "substantive" negotiations between Washington and Tehran collapse, the US could send special forces to the Islamic Republic to carry out military tasks.

Zakharova said that Russia invariably and fundamentally proceeds from the need to resolve the current crisis around Iran through purely diplomatic means. "We proceed from the need to resolve the crisis through diplomacy. We regularly communicate the relevant position to the American side. Despite the ongoing negotiation process, the situation remains extremely unstable. Any ground operation would mean further escalation of tensions, which is fraught with literally irreparable consequences not only for each of the parties, but also, undoubtedly, for regional and global security," she added.