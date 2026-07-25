Six people detained in France on suspicion of preparing terrorist attack — AFP

PARIS, July 26. /TASS/. French police have detained six people suspected of preparing a terrorist attack in the Sarcelles commune near Paris, the AFP news agency quoted the National Terrorism Prosecution Office (PNAT) as saying.

All the detainees were charged with robbery as part of a criminal group, as well as transportation and sale of weapons. They were placed in custody after a court hearing.

PNAT also launched a preliminary investigation into their preparation of a terrorist attack. Investigators cannot yet name their motives, they are trying to establish the role of the detainees in the alleged terrorist attack, as well as the customer who instructed them to deliver a car with weapons to a synagogue.

On July 12, 300 people were evacuated from the Sarcelles commune, where police received a signal from the French General Directorate for Internal Security (Internal Intelligence) about a suspicious car. Intelligence believed that it might contain explosives, but field engineers found only a shotgun with seven rounds and a pistol with ten rounds. Since the car was parked next to the synagogue, the security service assumed that the target could be the local Jewish community.