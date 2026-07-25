Death toll in Ukrainian attack on coastal village of Kirillovka rises to 11

MELITOPOL, July 25. /TASS/. The number of people killed in a Ukrainian drone attack on Kirillovka, a village on the Azov Sea coast popular among local holiday-goers, has risen to 11, including four children, Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.

"A total of 11 people have been killed, including four children. Eight more remain unaccounted for, and the search and rescue effort continues," the governor wrote on the Max messenger.

He added that the number of wounded has reached 16, including five children.

A TASS correspondent reported from the scene that at least two Ukrainian reconnaissance drones were downed while the rescue effort was in progress.

An official with the Bars-Sarmat special-purpose unit of the Russian Armed Forces, Yulia Gubanova, said at least 25 drones of various types were detected over Kirillovka on the night of the attack.

"Eight of them have reached their targets," she said.