Russian troops strike Ukrainian Sapsan tactical missiles storage site over past day

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russian troops struck a storage site of Ukrainian Sapsan tactical missiles and their parts over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Sunday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck a storage site of Sapsan theater-level missiles and their parts, ammunition depots and warehouses of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,385 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,385 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 180 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 220 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 250 troops and a US-made armored vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 420 troops, a tank and seven armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 230 troops and seven armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 85 troops and four artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 180 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two heavy mechanized brigades, four mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Mogritsa, Sadki, Stepnoye, Kiyanitsa, Kondratovka, Okop, Varachino, Novaya Sech and Yunakovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a tank brigade, two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Udy, Zarubinka, Volchansk, Ambarnoye and Melovoye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 180 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles, three field artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, two assault brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Novosyolovka and Kirovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Kupyansk and Petrovka in the Kharkov Region and Petrovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 220 personnel, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, a UK-made Snatch armored combat vehicle and 17 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an artillery gun, three electronic warfare stations and three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 250 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 250 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made armored vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of six mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Fyodorovka, Chervonoye, Seversk, Kleban-Byk, Vasyukovka, Serebryanka, Konstantinovka, Dronovka and Ivanopolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 250 personnel, a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle, three pickup trucks, three field artillery guns, an Israeli-made RADA radar station and two electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four ammunition and fuel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 420 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 420 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and seven armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade, an assault brigade, a jaeger brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, three marine infantry brigades and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Udachnoye, Dimitrov, Balagan, Grodovka, Lenino, Sukhoi Yar, Zolotoi Kolodez, Novoaleksandrovka and Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 420 personnel, a tank, seven armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles, three field artillery guns, including a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer and an Israeli-made RADA radar station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 230 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a marine infantry brigade and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Poltavka and Zelyony Gai in the Zaporozhye Region and Ivanovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 230 personnel, seven armored combat vehicles, 12 motor vehicles and a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 85 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 85 Ukrainian troops and four enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade, two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Novoandreyevka, Orekhov and Zapasnoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Dneprovskoye, Nikolskoye and Kazatskoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 85 Ukrainian military personnel, six motor vehicles, four field artillery guns, including a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, six electronic warfare stations and four ammunition and fuel depots were destroyed," it said.

Russian air defenses down 300 Ukrainian UAVs, four smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 300 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and four smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down four guided aerial bombs and 300 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 665 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 77,959 unmanned aerial vehicles, 625 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,618 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,586 multiple rocket launchers, 28,625 field artillery guns and mortars and 39,813 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.