Iran announces new wave of missile strikes on Israel — public broadcaster

TUNIS, March 14. /TASS/. Iran has launched new missile strikes against Israel, the Islamic Republic’s public broadcaster reported, without specifying the number of launched missiles or the goal of the latest wave of attacks.

Air raid sirens have been ringing out in Tel Aviv and adjacent areas in central Israel since the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued a missile warning that was followed by a loud blast.

The IDF reported identifying missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the Jewish state. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat, the Israeli military said.

Sirens last sounded in central Israel before Friday midnight.