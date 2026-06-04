Amazon to invest €10 bln in European logistics robotization

NEW YORK, June 4. /TASS/. US-based Amazon made a decision to invest €10 bln in robotization of European fulfillment centers.

Such plans comprise rolling out the new generation Proteus robot that performs natural language commands, the company said. Employees will be able to control the Proteus capable of moving bogies with cargo up to 400 kg using the colloquial language, without technical commands and program interface.

Amazon is also going to expand the use of Vulcan, the first robot with the sense of touch, and the STARK collaborative robotic tote handling system.