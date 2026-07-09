Ukraine to get Patriot missiles soon — Zelensky

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Soon, Ukraine will receive a batch of PAC-3 missiles for the Patriot air defense systems, UNIAN quoted Vladimir Zelensky as saying at a press conference.

"In the coming days, we will receive a package from the United States. Besides, I have concluded separate agreements with Europeans, with no timeframes specified as of yet, but they are about additional PAC-3 missiles," Zelensky said when asked whether Ukraine should expect prompt deliveries of interceptor missiles following the NATO summit in Ankara.

Zelensky also said that Kiev and Washington had reached agreements about producing interceptor missiles for the Patriot systems on the territory of Ukraine.

Previously, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington would grant Ukraine a license to produce the Patriot missile systems. However, as Bloomberg noted, implementing this plan will be neither quick nor easy, and will not allow Ukraine to quickly replenish its arsenals.