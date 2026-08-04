Houthis claim strike on airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia

DOHA, August 4. /TASS/. Yemen’s Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement struck a facility at Najran airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia, according to a statement posted on the Telegram channel of Yahya Saree, a spokesman for the armed forces formed by the rebels.

"The Yemeni Armed Forces used a drone to attack an important target belonging to the Saudi enemy at Najran airport," the statement said.

The Houthis said the strike came in response to Saudi drones entering the airspace over Yemen’s Saada and Hajjah provinces, which are under the movement’s control.