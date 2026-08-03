Ukraine’s energy sector faces 650 mln euros shortfall ahead of difficult winter — PM

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Ukraine’s energy sector faces a funding shortfall of around 650 mln euros ahead of a difficult winter, said the country’s Prime Minister Sergey Koretsky.

According to Ukraine’s Channel 24, the premier stated at a meeting with ambassadors in Kiev on Monday that the unmet funding requirement of the Ukrainian energy sector ahead of the heating season stands at about 650 mln euros. While the Ukraine Energy Support Fund has already raised over 2 bln euros, this amount is insufficient, he noted. "The pace of aid mobilization must not be allowed to slow down. Objectively, this winter is going to be difficult," Koretsky stressed.

He also believes that some CIS countries could assist Ukraine with railcars and locomotives, given the damage to its railway infrastructure.