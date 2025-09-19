MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Participants in the so-called "drone coalition" providing Ukraine with unmanned aerial vehicles should face the indisputable proof of the daily crimes of the Ukrainian military, which deliberately attack civilian targets and civilians in Russian regions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary.

"Meanwhile, participants in the 20-country ‘drone coalition’ providing Ukraine with UAVs should face the truly indisputable facts of the daily crimes of the Ukrainian military, which deliberately attack civilian targets and civilians in Russian regions with drones. Moralizing and demarches by this coalition’s states regarding Russia's alleged violations of international law are frankly hypocritical and inappropriate against this backdrop," she emphasized.