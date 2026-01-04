Trump wants to rule Venezuela, only Congress can prevent this — former US lawmaker

WASHINGTON, January 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s administration is seeking to take control of Venezuela and only the US Congress can counter such steps, Dennis Kucinich, a former Democrat Congressman, told TASS.

"Only the US Congress can immediately clip the wings of the warhawks," said Kucinich, who who ran for US president in 2004 and 2008 and was Mayor of Cleveland, Ohio, in 1977-1979.

"Come November this Administration which wants, in the worst way, to run Venezuela and other countries will find that the American people will inflict punishment on Congressional Republicans and some Democrats, who support its forever war agenda," he said, referring to the midterm Congress elections due to be held on November 3, 2026. In these elections, all 435 seats in the US House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the US Senate will be contested.

He condemned the abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the US strikes on Caracas and Washington’s attempt to take control over Venezuela’s oil resources as "naked, illegal acts of aggression."

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said on January 3 that the United States had attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas. He condemned Washington’s actions as a military aggression. A state of emergency has been imposed in Venezuela. US President Donald Trump has confirmed the attack on Venezuela. According to the US leader, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been captures and taken out of the country.

The Russian foreign ministry expressed profound concern over the United States’ aggression against Venezuela and strongly condemned it. In this situation, it is essential above all to prevent further escalation and to focus on finding a solution through dialogue." The ministry demanded the US immediately release Maduro and his wife.