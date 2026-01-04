Precedent set by Trump in Venezuela could backfire against him — former US ambassador

WASHINGTON, January 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump, in abducting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, has created a precedent that could potentially backfire against the current US leader himself, Chas Freeman, retired US diplomat, former US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and charge d'affaires to China and Thailand, told TASS.

"It is also, of course, a gross violation of international law and of the sovereign immunity of heads of state and government. It is an act of brigandage that confirms the United States as an international outlaw and sets a precedent that could well be turned against Mr. Trump as the head of state and government in the United States," the expert is convinced. According to him, Trump, representing the Republican Party of the United States, "removed the government of Venezuela and proposes somehow to govern it." "That could well compound the disaster he has created," warned Freeman, who held important positions at the US Department of State and the Pentagon in the past. He served as US assistant secretary of defense in 1993-1994.

"In flagrant disregard of the US Constitution"

"There is nothing good to say about this," Freeman noted, commenting on the US military operation in Venezuela. "It is further confirmation, if any was needed, that Donald Trump is governing in flagrant disregard of the US Constitution and that his rubber-stamp Congress will not challenge his dictatorship," the retired official stated.

In turn, Lawrence Wilkerson, US Army Colonel (Ret.) and former chief of staff to US Secretary of State Colin Powell, told TASS that large-scale military operations in Venezuela are unlikely. "It could happen but I would think it unlikely, particularly if the [executive] VP [Delcy Rodriguez] takes the helm and the US appears to support her and begins actually to revamp and modernize the oil infrastructure, which Venezuela badly needs. That of course would mean several of the Majors re-entering the country to do it, just as Trump said would be done," said Wilkerson.

However, as the retired colonel, now a military analyst and political scientist, explained, his point of view is based, among other things, on the assumption that Maduro's capture could have been the result of a collusion between part of the leadership in Caracas and Washington.

Overall, he likened the Trump administration's actions regarding Venezuela to the behavior of the mafia. "This is worse than a cheap thriller; it reads more like a mafia saga than the actions of a great power. Trump is the godfather and [US Secretary of State Marco] Rubio is consigliere [right hand - TASS]," Wilkerson stated.