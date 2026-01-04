North Korea conducts hypersonic missile launch drills — news agency

PYONGYANG, January 5. /TASS/. North Korea has conducted hypersonic missile launch drills involving a unit of the Korean People's Army's (KPA) leading fire strike group, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

"On January 4, the KPA's leading fire strike group conducted drills on launching hypersonic missiles," the article noted.

According to the news agency, the drills aimed to assess the combat readiness of the hypersonic weapons system, test its ability to perform tasks, and confirm its effectiveness and mobility as part of the operational assessment of the war deterrence forces. The Korean Central News Agency noted that the hypersonic missiles were launched from a Pyongyang district in a northeastern direction, traveled 1,000 kilometers, and struck targets in the East Sea.

The news agency also noted that the firing was observed by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. "Today's launch drills confirmed the importance of a significant defense and technical task. The missile forces have fully demonstrated the combat readiness of the country’s nuclear armed forces," he said.

According to Kim Jong Un, significant progress has recently been made in preparing the North Korea’s nuclear forces for combat operations. "This potential is the result of the party's line on defense construction and its policy of prioritizing defense science and technology, as well as the invaluable achievements of our outstanding scientific and technical team," he added.