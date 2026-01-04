Trump’s team prepares plan for managing Venezuela after Maduro’s abduction — WSJ

NEW YORK, January 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s administration is developing a plan for managing Venezuela after the capture of its president, Nicolas Maduro, by US special forces, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a source.

According to the report, the working group includes Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth, and Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. They are working on creating a temporary governmental structure to restore the oil industry and stability. The publication assesses that Trump's statement about possible temporary control remains highly uncertain.

Earlier, Venezuela’s Supreme Court appointed Vice President Delcy Rodriguez acting head of state.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said on January 3 that the United States had attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas. He condemned Washington’s actions as a military aggression. A state of emergency has been imposed in Venezuela. US President Donald Trump has confirmed the attack on Venezuela. According to the US leader, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been captures and taken out of the country.