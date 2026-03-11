China concerned about spread of war to entire Persian Gulf region — special envoy

BEIJING, March 11. /TASS/. China expresses deep concern over the spread of the armed conflict to the entire Persian Gulf region and calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities, said Special Envoy for the Middle East Zhai Jun during a visit to Abu Dhabi and a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"The Chinese side is deeply concerned that the flames of war are currently spreading to the entire Persian Gulf region. We always believe that the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of all the countries of the Persian Gulf should be respected, and any attacks on civilians and non-military targets deserve to be condemned," he said as quoted by China Central Television.

The UAE foreign minister said that Abu Dhabi is not a party to the armed conflict, consistently advocates peace in the region and "should not be attacked." He also assured the Chinese side that the UAE will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens and institutions on its territory.

During the visit, Zhai Jun also held talks with the UAE President's Special Envoy for China, Khaldoon Al Mubarak to discuss the development of bilateral relations.