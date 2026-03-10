'Most intense' strikes on Iran and keeping operation’s pace: what Hegseth said

WASHINGTON, March 10. /TASS/. Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth told reporters that Tuesday’s strikes will feature the most intense attack as part of the US-Israeli operation against Iran.

In his words, the United States was not planning to expand its military activities in Iran in case a need arises to convoy tankers and other vessels via the Strait of Hormuz.

TASS has gathered Hegseth’s main remarks.

Scope of the operation

"Today will be yet again our most intense day of strikes inside Iran - the most fighters, the most bombers, the most strikes. Intelligence is more refined and better than ever," the US secretary of war said.

The United States has no plans to broaden its operation in Iran. "The world needs to understand that <…> this isn't intended to be, nor is it something that will expand. We know exactly what we’re attempting to achieve here, scoped properly, and the American people can count on that for sure," he said.

Decline in Iran’s missile strikes

The US military has recorded the lowest number of Iranian missile strikes since the start of the US-Israeli operation against the Islamic Republic. "The last 24 hours have seen Iran fire the lowest number of missiles they've been capable of firing yet."

Putin-Trump conversation

The Middle East conflict and the Ukrainian peace process were discussed during the recent phone conversation of the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

"The president <…> maintains strong relationships with world leaders, which creates opportunities and options for us in a very dynamic way. The president said it was a good call. I was not on it, but those that were said it was a strong call reaffirming, hopefully, the opportunity for some peace in Russia and Ukraine and also a recognition that, as it pertains to this conflict [in Iran], they [Russia] should not be involved," Hegseth told reporters.