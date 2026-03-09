Gas price in Europe surpasses $800 per 1,000 cubic meters first since January 2023

MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. The price of gas on the exchange in Europe surpassed $800 per 1,000 cubic meters as Monday trading opened for the first time since January 2023 amid rising oil futures contracts and the escalating conflict in the Middle East, according to data from London’s ICE.

The price of April futures contracts at the TTF hub in the Netherlands has jumped to around $820 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 68.635 euro per MWh (based on the current exchange rate of euro to dollar, figures for ICE are presented in euros per MWh).

The price growth since the beginning of the day has exceeded 27%.

Earlier in the morning, the price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil was up by 28.77% at $119.36 per barrel.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. At the same time, US leadership openly called on the Iranian population to rise up against their government and seize power. As a result of the strikes, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other senior figures in the leadership of the Islamic Republic were killed. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit.