DONETSK, March 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military shelled residential areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) six times over the past 24 hours, the department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes at the DPR head’s office and government said in a statement.

"Over the past 24-hour period, six shelling attacks by Ukraine’s armed formations were registered. Reports have been received of the deaths of four civilians, including a child, and the injury of another 10 civilians, including a teenager," the statement read.

The department noted that additional reports of two casualties in Krasnoarmeysk were received on March 7. Thirty-three residential buildings, eight civilian infrastructure facilities, as well as civilian vehicles and special equipment were damaged.

In total, the Ukrainian armed forces used 11 munitions in the Gorlovka, Donetsk, Yasinovataya, Volnovakha, and Kurakhovo directions.

Earlier, DPR head Denis Pushilin reported 26 damaged homes, eight hospitals, and educational institutions. Among the damaged social facilities was the Donetsk Children's Clinical Hospital, which caught fire as a result of the strike.