One person killed in drone strike on airport in Erbil — Shafaq News

TUNIS, March 8. /TASS/. One person was killed in a drone strike on the territory of the international airport in Erbil, the administrative center of Iraqi Kurdistan, Shafaq News portal reported citing a source in the security forces.

According to the source, the victim of the strike, carried out on Saturday evening, was a member of the Asayish internal security service.

On March 7, the military base in Erbil, where US forces are stationed, was attacked by several drones. It was reported that at least three powerful explosions occurred in close proximity to the international airport.