Mideast to see no calm as long as US bases remain — Iranian parliamentary speaker

TEHRAN, March 7. /TASS/. Peace in the Middle East is impossible as long as US military bases are present in the region, Iranian Parliament’s Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said.

"As long as American bases remain in the region, there will be no peace in its countries. Iranian statesmen and the people are united in this awareness," he wrote on his page on the social media platform X.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were hit. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats allegedly emanating from Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, attacking targets in Israel. US targets in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit. The strikes on Iran killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other key figures in the Islamic Republic's leadership.