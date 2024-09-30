Special military operation to be over when all Russia’s goals met — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Moscow reiterates that Russia’s special military operation can end only when the country has achieved all its set objectives, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Of course, experienced and knowledgeable politicians may have their own views about the Ukraine conflict. Our [Russia’s] stance is that the special military operation must end with the fulfillment of all our previously set objectives," Peskov said.

Peskov’s words come in the wake of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic’s statement that the Ukrainian conflict would go the way of the "Korean scenario," implying that it would last for decades.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told TASS earlier that Russia would no doubt emerge victorious in the conflict, one which, in his words, was unleashed by the West using the hands of Ukrainians.