US-Israeli strikes on Iran

Displaced persons in Lebanon exceed 450,000 in five days of conflict — minister

Social Affairs Minister Haneen Sayed says that 514 refugee reception centers are open, but many people remain without shelter

BEIRUT, March 7. /TASS/. Between March 2 and 7, over 450,000 Lebanese residents fled the southern regions and outskirts of Beirut amid escalating military tensions, according to Social Affairs Minister Haneen Sayed, who briefed reporters in Beirut.

"The number of displaced persons in Lebanon has now approached half a million," she stated. "The majority are residents of Beirut's southern suburbs, compelled to abandon their homes due to intensified Israeli bombardments."

Minister Sayed emphasized that her ministry is actively working to provide temporary shelter for those affected. To date, 514 refugee reception centers have been established; however, a significant portion of displaced individuals remain without shelter.

"Thus far, we have been able to meet the needs of only about 70% of those requiring assistance," she explained. "The situation demands renewed efforts, especially given the ongoing influx of displaced persons from the southern and eastern regions."

