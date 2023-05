MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Natural gas prices in Europe fell by more than 10% over the day to less than $280 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time in more than two years, according to ICE data.

June futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands declined to $277 per 1,000 cubic meters or 24.94 euro per MWh.

Gas prices in Europe are going down amid high filling indicators in storage facilities, record high inflows of liquefied natural gas and warm weather.