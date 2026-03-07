Over 280 cases against migration officials sent to court in 2025 — Investigative Committee

MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. Over 280 criminal cases involving officials connected to migration issues have been forwarded to court, Alexander Bastrykin, Chairman of the Investigative Committee, said during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"One of our primary focus areas is migrant-related crime. Last year, we referred 2,490 criminal cases involving offenses committed by migrants to the courts. In addition, we investigated and submitted 283 criminal cases against officials within the migration system," Bastrykin stated.

The head of the Investigative Committee also highlighted progress in addressing issues related to defrauded equity holders. "In defense of their rights, we have sent 32 criminal cases against 43 developers and officials to court. We are actively working to restore housing rights for citizens who have endured long-term residence in emergency and dilapidated housing. Over 1,000 criminal cases have been initiated in connection with these matters, with 206 cases against 229 defendants already forwarded to court," Bastrykin added.