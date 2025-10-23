EU imposed sanctions against Lukoil's subsidiary in UAE — document

BRUSSELS, October 23. /TASS/. The European Union has imposed restrictions on Litasco Middle East, a Lukoil subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates, as part of the 19th package of anti-Russian sanctions, according to an EU Council resolution published in the Official Journal of the EU.

The rationale cited is the subsidiary's alleged involvement in transporting Russian oil, circumventing existing EU restrictions. Specifically, this concerns the operation and procurement of seagoing vessels.

Sanctions have been imposed on similar grounds against Volgotanker Joint Stock Company, headquartered in Samara. The joint stock company transports bulk oil from river ports in the Volga-Kama basin. On October 23, the European Union officially approved the 19th package of sanctions against Russia. The restrictions take effect today.