Handover of Tomahawks to Kiev to irreparably damage US-Russia ties — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. If the United States makes the decision to supply Kiev with Tomahawk long-range missiles, it will do irreparable damage to US-Russian relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

"A corresponding decision by the US administration, if made, will not just send the confrontation into a downward spiral, but also do irreparable damage to Russian-US relations, which have just begun to display certain elements indicating the resumption of a bilateral dialogue," the diplomat said, commenting on US President Donald Trump’s remarks that he "sort of made a decision" regarding the Tomahawks, but provided no details.

Moscow is hopeful that Washington will hear its message on the potential supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, Zakharova continued.

"We are keeping the closest eye on the situation and call for extreme restraint regarding this highly sensitive issue, which can significantly complicate efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict. We hope that Washington will hear our message," she said.

The spokeswoman went on to say that Russian President Vladimir Putin has clearly expressed Moscow’s attitude to such dangerous steps.

"Although we have significantly upgraded our missile defense shield, cruise missiles are a powerful weapon, which, in the hands of the Kiev regime, will take us to a new serious stage of escalation of the Ukrainian crisis. Certainly, this will have no effect on the battlefield," she said. "The question is not about the Tomahawks falling into the hands of the Ukrainian armed forces, it is about the fact that their use is simply impossible without the direct involvement of the US military.".