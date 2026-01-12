Trump posts screenshot stating that he is allegedly Venezuela’s acting president

WASHINGTON, January 12. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump posted a screenshot from Wikipedia stating that he is Venezuela’s acting president.

According to the screenshot posted on the US leader’s Truth Social page, Trump "took office" as Venezuela's acting president in January 2026.

On January 3, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said that the US had attacked civilian and military targets in Caracas. He called Washington's actions military aggression. A state of emergency has been declared in the country. US President Donald Trump confirmed that his country had launched large-scale strikes on Venezuela. According to him, Maduro and his wife were captured and taken out of the country. They have been taken to the US and are being held in a detention center in New York

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Washington would take over the temporary administration of Venezuela. In addition, the US leader expressed confidence that Washington would obtain compensation for American oil companies from Caracas. According to him, these companies will allocate funds to restore Venezuela's oil infrastructure.