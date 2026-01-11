US President Trump ponders several options regarding strikes on Iran — NYT

NEW YORK, January 11. /TASS/. President of the United States Donald Trump ponders several options of delivering another strike against Iran, the New York Times daily reported.

"President Trump has been briefed in recent days on new options for military strikes in Iran as he considers following through on his threat to attack the country for cracking down on protesters," the daily reported citing its sources.

"Trump has not made a final decision, but the officials said he was seriously considering authorizing a strike in response to the Iranian regime’s efforts to suppress demonstrations set off by widespread economic grievances," according to the US-based daily.

The US president announced earlier that his country could deliver a strong blow against the Islamic Republic's leadership if necessary. He made a statement in response to a reporter's question whether the United States was prepared to use force in the event of possible deaths among Iranian protesters.

On December 29, 2025, merchants began protesting in Tehran due to a sharp decline in the Iranian rial. On December 30, students joined the unrest. Riots spread to most major cities. On January 2, groups of unknown armed individuals appeared on the streets, and armed clashes between rioters and law enforcement increased.

According to latest reports, the peak of the unrest occurred on the evening of January 8, when at least 11 civilians, including a child, and several law enforcement officers, including the Esfarayen city prosecutor, were killed as a result of the rioters’ actions.

Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani reported that rioters burned 25 mosques in the capital, damaged 26 banks, three medical centers, 10 government buildings, 48 fire trucks, 42 buses and ambulances, and 24 apartments. Iranian authorities labeled the rioters terrorists and blamed Israel and the United States for the unrest.