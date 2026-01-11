EU is pursuing increasingly irresponsible policy — Chinese expert

BEIJING, January 11. /TASS/. The European Union is increasingly adopting a reckless and conflict-provoking stance toward other nations, according to Yan Xuetong, Honorary Rector of the Institute of International Relations at Tsinghua University.

During an event organized by the Beijing World Peace Forum, which focused on US relations with its allies, Yan remarked, "The EU's relationships with countries in other regions - Russia and China - are already strained, and now they are also tense with the United States. If Europe does not alter its course, it risks embroiling itself in conflicts with even more nations."

He further explained that EU member states are "considering the possibility of deploying troops in East Asia, yet they are unable to guarantee their own security." Yan criticized the EU for its lack of responsibility, stating, "Whenever a problem arises, the EU refuses to accept accountability. Instead, it shifts the blame onto others, particularly the United States. They claim, 'You betrayed us, America, by not providing security guarantees, and now the responsibility is entirely yours’."

Yan also highlighted that Washington, which employs a strategy of intimidation, openly acknowledges its double standards and justifies its actions while claiming to act rightly. "This leads me to believe that the contradictions between the US and the EU will only deepen," he said. "Under the leadership of Donald Trump, US foreign policy has extended beyond merely intimidating countries in the Global South. Now, it aims to intimidate European nations as well.".