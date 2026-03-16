Crews of Russian Pacific Fleet ships to take part in cultural, sports events in India

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The Sovershenny and Rezky corvettes of the Russian Pacific Fleet have arrived at the Indian port of Visakhapatnam on a business call. The ships’ crews will participate in cultural and sports events together with Indian naval personnel, the Pacific Fleet press service reported.

"The Pacific Fleet corvettes Sovershenny and Rezky arrived on a business call at the port of Visakhapatnam, Republic of India. At the pier, the Pacific Fleet navy men were greeted by the Russian Embassy in India staff, as well as representatives of the Indian Navy, accompanied by a national orchestra. The crews of the Russian ships will restock their supplies to the required level and also participate in a number of hospitality, cultural, and sports events jointly with Indian Navy personnel," the statement reads.

According to the press service, the Pacific Fleet ships departed from Vladivostok on February 12, 2026 for a long-distance, Asia-Pacific deployment. Previously, the Sovershenny and Rezky corvettes of the Russian Navy made friendly calls at ports in Malaysia and Myanmar.