United Aircraft Corporation defense partnerships plentiful — CEO

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of the state tech corporation Rostec) maintains its leading position in defense cooperation, UAC CEO Vadim Badekha said at the Congress of the Russian Engineering Union.

"The best confirmation of our advantage and superiority [in the world] is the growing volume of orders on the international market. Today, we maintain our leading position in the military-technical cooperation segment," he said.

Badekha emphasized that this is important both for UAC and for the country. "Today we are discussing the delivery of the Su-57 fifth-generation aircraft to our foreign customers," he added.