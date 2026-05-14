MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russia continues coming up with proposals on settling the Ukraine crisis peacefully, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Chief, Chairman of the Russian Historical Society Sergey Naryshkin said.

"Since the very start of the Kiev regime’s military aggression against the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, that is, since 2014, the Russian Federation, President of Russia Vladimir Putin has repeatedly made proposals on the peaceful diplomatic settlement of that conflict," the intelligence chief said, replying to a question from TASS.

"The Russian side continues coming up with such proposals," Naryshkin said.

Specifically, the full liberation of the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic from Ukrainian armed formations has been the latest proposal that Moscow has put forward to Kiev, Naryshkin said.

"If this cannot be achieved by diplomatic methods, Russia has all the legitimate grounds and potential to do this by military-technical means," he stressed.

"The trend is clear. Since early 2026, the Russian army has liberated already about 90 large and small populated settlements and this process continues," the intelligence chief said.