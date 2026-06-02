IN BRIEF: Key takeaways from Kremlin aide’s statements about SPIEF

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. About 20,000 people from more than 100 countries will attend this year’s St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin will deliver a keynote address at the SPIEF plenary session, he noted.

For the first time in several years, the United States will send an official delegation to the forum, Ushakov said..

TASS collected the key statements made by the Russian presidential aide.

Putin's SPIEF agenda

On June 4, Putin will meet with the heads of international news agencies.

On June 5, he will take part in the SPIEF plenary session as he always does. "As for the main event, per tradition, that’s the plenary session, which takes place on Friday. Our president will deliver a keynote address there."

The SPIEF plenary session will see several speeches made and then a discussion during which the president will answer questions: "And then, as you know, a discussion takes place. For the most part, of course, the questions are directed at our president," Ushakov noted.

The SPIEF plenary session with Putin’s participation always "generates significant attention from both political circles and the media."

Putin will hold a separate meeting with Han Zheng, the Vice-President of China, on June 5. "Naturally, the results of our president’s recent visit to Beijing in May, as well as the prospects for further development of our country’s relations with China will be discussed."

Meeting between Putin, Uzbek leader Mirziyoyev

On June 4, Putin will hold a separate meeting in St. Petersburg with Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. "In view of President Mirziyoyev's participation in the forum, a bilateral meeting will naturally take place as well. It will be held in the evening on June 4 at the Konstantinovsky Palace."

During their meeting on June 4, Putin and Mirziyoyev will give a start to construction on the first power unit of the integrated nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan. "The presidents will give the go-ahead to begin work at the nuclear power plant construction site."

SPIEF participants

Saudi Arabia will be the SPIEF guest country this year. "This was agreed way back two years ago. The high-level delegation from that country will be led by the Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud."

A "high-level and large" delegation from Saudi Arabia will participate in SPIEF. "It will include the Minister of industry, the minister of transport and logistics, approximately 200 representatives from key government agencies and organizations of the Kingdom, as well as representatives from banks and the oil company Saudi Aramco. In other words, the delegation will include many, many important businesspeople."

This year, SPIEF will be attended by approximately 20,000 people from more than 100 countries. "The forum will be attended by numerous guests. Per my information, approximately 20,000 people from more than 100 countries around the world have currently confirmed their participation."

High-level representatives, including government officials and politicians, from some 76 countries around the world will participate in SPIEF. "As always, CIS countries will be represented at a high level."

President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan, Vice President of China Han Zheng and President of Abkhazia Badra Gunba are among those expected at SPIEF.

"Furthermore, vice presidents, deputy prime ministers, and economic bloc ministers from a number of countries are expected to attend as always."

"In addition to leaders and high-level representatives from various countries, the forum will also be attended by the heads of a number of regional and international organizations. These are the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, the CIS, CSTO, OPEC, UNCTAD, the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, the Eurasian Economic Commission, the Union State [of Russia and Belarus], the Eurasian Development Bank, the Eurasian Stabilization and Development Fund, the BRICS New Development Bank, and the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.

US Delegation at SPIEF

For the first time in several years, the United States will be represented at SPIEF by an official delegation: "This year, for the first time in several years, an official US delegation led by Rodney Cook, the head of the US Commission on Fine Arts, will be attending the forum."

The US has not participated in the forum at this level for the past 8-9 years. "I'd say the Americans haven't been at this level since around 2017-2018."

The US delegation to SPIEF will meet with Russian officials and artists: "Naturally, there will be interactions between American representatives and our official representatives, public figures, and prominent artists."

The US delegation will be able to discuss many topics on the bilateral cultural agenda. "We expect that numerous issues on the US-Russian cultural agenda will be discussed."

State visit by the President of Tanzania to Russia

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan will pay a state visit to Russia from June 3-5.

Putin will take part in a grand official welcoming ceremony for Hassan in the Kremlin’s St. George Hall. "Since this is a state visit, there will be a grand traditional official welcoming ceremony in the St. George Hall of the Kremlin."

Putin and the Tanzanian leader will hold talks "privately and then in a larger group."

Following the conclusion of all talks, the head of state will host a state luncheon in the Palace of the Facets of the Kremlin in honor of the President of Tanzania.

Putin and the Tanzanian leader will discuss expanding cooperation in trade and economic matters, as well as regional and international issues. "As for the topics on the agenda [during the Russian-Tanzanian talks], they are wide-ranging. The prospects for further strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in the trade and economic spheres, will certainly be discussed here. Of course, the leaders will exchange views on the most pressing regional and international issues."

The presidents will also "discuss preparations for the third Russia-Africa Summit, which will take place in Moscow on October 28-29." "The Tanzanian leader has agreed to attend the summit."

The Russian delegation at the talks with Tanzania will be "quite significant," comprising seven federal ministers as well as the heads of the Central Bank, the Russian Federal Agency for Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor), and the Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom.

Russia-ASEAN Summit

The Russia-ASEAN Summit will take place on June 18 in Kazan, the Kremlin aide said.

Economic Relations with Tanzania

Tanzania is one of Russia's key partners on the African continent. "We are actively building relations with that country."

Trade and economic relations between Russia and Tanzania are developing at a steady pace. The trade turnover remains low so far, "around $400 mln but, it is steadily increasing." "By the end of 2025, the incremental increase was around 20%," Ushakov said.

The countries are cooperating in a wide range of promising areas, such as "energy, industry, geological exploration, transportation, logistics, agriculture, healthcare, and a number of other fields and sectors."

Russia and Tanzania place great emphasis on their humanitarian relations: "As with other African countries, a great deal of attention is being paid to humanitarian cooperation. Russia is successfully training Tanzanian personnel. By the way, there are currently more than 200 students from Tanzania studying at higher education institutions here in Russia."

The number of Russian tourists visiting Tanzania is on the rise. Air Tanzania plans to launch direct flights from Dar es Salaam to Moscow this summer.