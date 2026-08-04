US, Iran engaged in closed contacts regarding conflict — Pakistani ambassador to Moscow

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Pakistan's Ambassador to Moscow, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, stated in an interview with TASS that there are closed contacts regarding the current conflict between Washington and Tehran.

"Pakistan believes in diplomacy. And that is what we are doing and what we are advocating. We strive to work with all regional partners who are interested in peace in the region. Thus, we have open channels of communication. On some issues we act openly, and on others by diplomatic means, but not through open channels. We are conducting negotiations and are a channel of communication between the United States and Iran," the Pakistani diplomat noted, commenting on the situation surrounding the Iranian-US conflict.

He emphasized that the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding signed in June serves as confirmation of Pakistan's effective mediating role. "And, of course, Pakistan is confident that the more regional players are involved [in the process], the better, because it is necessary to have the participation of those regional actors who are directly in the region. So Pakistan has always been a country that has consistently advocated for the settlement of conflicts through negotiations," the ambassador concluded.

The US and Israel launched military operations against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon. However, the United States resumed large-scale airstrikes on Iran early on July 8, accusing Tehran of violating previous agreements on the Strait of Hormuz.