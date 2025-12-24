Russian stock market closes with major indices down

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. At the close of the main trading session on Wednesday, the MOEX index fell by 0.2% to 2,720.02 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS index edged down by 0.01% to 1,092.43 points. The yuan exchange rate rose by 3 kopecks to 11.14 rubles.

"Overall, the MOEX index showed neutral dynamics today. Volatility and trading volumes are declining, the benchmark remains constrained within the 2,700-2,750-point range, and for now there are no sufficient grounds for a breakout either upward or downward," stock market expert at BCS World of Investments Alexander Shepelev said.

Stock market

According to Finam Financial Group analyst Magomed Magomedov, the top gainers during today’s trading session included Surgutneftegas preferred shares (+0.81%), preferred shares (+0.78%), Alrosa shares (+0.64%), Abrau-Durso (+0.62%), Genetico (+0.58%), Ozon (+0.45%), Sberbank (+0.44%), and Rosneft (+0.3%).

"The leaders of growth on the stock market were Surgutneftegas preferred shares, likely amid a weaker ruble, as the company’s securities are traditionally viewed by investors as defensive assets in such conditions," leading analyst at Freedom Finance Global Natalia Milchakova said.

According to Magomedov, the biggest decliners were shares of M.Video (-4.14%), RusHydro (-2.68%), Bashneft (-2.12%), Samolet (-1.82%), LSR Group (-1.82%), Norilsk Nickel (-1.8%), Phosagro (-1.8%), Seligdar (-1.75%), Rostelecom (-1.57%), and Sollers (-1.49%).

Milchakova added that M.Video shares were among the top losers, most likely due to overvaluation.

Forecast for December 25

BCS World of Investments forecasts the MOEX index in the range of 2,700-2,800 points on December 25. The exchange rate targets are 78-80 rubles per dollar and 11-11.3 rubles per yuan.

Freedom Finance Global also expects the MOEX index to fluctuate within the 2,700-2,800-point range on Thursday. Its forecast for Thursday places the dollar, euro, and yuan at 78-80 rubles, 92-94 rubles, and 11-11.5 rubles, respectively.