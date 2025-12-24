Air defenses down 172 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems destroyed 172 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.
"On-duty air defense capabilities intercepted and destroyed 172 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles overnight: 110 over the territory of the Bryansk Region, 20 over the territory of the Belgorod Region, 14 over the territory of the Kaluga Region, 12 over the territory of the Tula Region, six over the territory of the Oryol Region, four over the territory of the Moscow Region, including two en route to Moscow, three over the territory of the Lipetsk Region, one over the territory of the Volgograd Region, one over the territory of the Kursk Region, and one over the territory of the Smolensk Region," the report said.