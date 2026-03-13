MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and director general of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev called the EU’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, a vassal disappointed with the US ambition to divide European governments.

"Kaja – the disappointed vassal," he posted on X.

Earlier, Kallas told the Financial Times in an interview that the United States is seeking to divide European governments, which wield less power individually. She also acknowledged that Brussels and Washington have a "very complicated relationship." EU countries currently disagree on how to respond to US policies, Kallas noted.

The updated US National Security Strategy published on December 5 raised concerns that Europe will undergo a radical transformation in 20 years and will be on the verge of destruction as a civilization due to the subversive policies of the EU leadership and other supranational structures. In this regard, the US administration expressed doubts that some European countries would have the economic and military capabilities to remain reliable allies of Washington.