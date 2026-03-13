American sailors set fire to USS Gerald R. Ford to avoid fighting — Iranian army

TEHRAN, March 13. /TASS/. US servicemen themselves set fire to the USS Gerald R. Ford so they wouldn't have to fight against Iran, a spokesman for the Islamic Republic’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters reported.

"The USS Gerald R. Ford, which arrived from the Mediterranean to the Indian Ocean and the Strait of Oman to reinforce defeated US forces, was deliberately set on fire by several US sailors over the crew’s fear [of Iran]," Iran’s public broadcaster quoted him as saying.

On March 12, the US Naval Forces Central Command reported that a fire broke out on board the USS Gerald R. Ford, currently in the Red Sea, which is taking part in the operation against Iran in the Middle East.